12 tons of KitKat stolen in chocolaty heist in Europe, Nestle says

A massive 12-ton shipment of Nestle's crunch KitKat bars was stolen in a chocolaty heist that risks causing a shortage in stores right before Easter.

KitKat, owned by Swiss food giant Nestle, told AFP on Saturday that "a truck transporting 413,793 units of its new chocolate range has been stolen during transit in Europe." The shipment disappeared last week while heading between production and distribution locations, the company said.

"We've always encouraged people to have a break with KitKat," a spokesperson told AFP, referring to its famous catchphrase. "But it seems thieves have taken the message too literally and made a break with more than 12 tons of our chocolate."

The company said the stolen truck had left a factory in central Italy and was making its way to Poland when it was stolen, adding that "the vehicle and its contents remain unaccounted for."

"Investigations are ongoing in close collaboration with local authorities and supply chain partners," Nestle said.

The chocolatier warned that the missing chocolate bars may lead to a shortage of KitKats appearing on shelves and buyers may struggle to find their favorite chocolates ahead of Easter.

It also said the missing chocolate bars "could enter unofficial sales channels across European markets."

Nestle also said it was possible to trace the stolen goods by scanning the unique batch codes found on each bar.

"If a match is found, the scanner will be given clear instructions on how to alert KitKat who will then share the evidence appropriately," it said.