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You may have more options than you expect for dealing with your unpaid debt while on Social Security. Ekaterina Vasileva-Bagler/Getty Images

For millions of retirees, Social Security serves as a financial foundation and a predictable source of income. That stability is being tested in today's tough economic landscape, though, as many older borrowers are facing the same debt issues as younger borrowers, and they are doing so with fixed incomes that leave little margin for error. With credit card balances at record levels, and with average credit card APR hovering above 21%, it's easy for even modest balances to spiral into something far more difficult to manage as the interest charges compound.

Those rate and balance challenges alone have driven many older borrowers into cycles of delinquent debts. And, when you add in the other economic issues that are looming, like persistent inflation pressures and limited opportunities to increase income in retirement, things become even more challenging. That combination can make it tough to keep up with even the minimum payments, let alone make meaningful progress toward paying down what's owed. And unlike younger borrowers, those on fixed incomes often have fewer financial levers to pull when expenses rise.

Still, falling behind doesn't mean you're out of options for debt you can't pay off while on Social Security. Credit card issuers are often willing to negotiate under the right circumstances. So, how can you do that if you're in this situation? That's what we'll examine below.

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How to negotiate credit card debt when you're on Social Security

If you're relying on Social Security, negotiating your credit card debt requires a slightly different approach, one that emphasizes both your financial limitations and your legal protections. Here's how to do it effectively:

Understand your protections first

Before picking up the phone, get clear on where you stand legally. Under federal law, Social Security benefits — including retirement, disability (SSDI), and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) — are generally protected from garnishment by private creditors like credit card companies. That means your income may be largely shielded, even if you fall behind.

If your Social Security benefits are deposited directly into a bank account, federal rules require banks to protect two months' worth of those deposits from being frozen or seized. This protection doesn't make you untouchable, but it does mean a creditor threatening to take your Social Security income is likely bluffing, and knowing that changes the conversation.

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Get clear on your financial picture

Creditors are more likely to take your offer seriously if it's backed by a clear, consistent financial breakdown rather than a vague estimate, so make sure you have a full and accurate picture of your finances beforehand. That starts with outlining your monthly Social Security income, fixed expenses and any remaining discretionary funds, which gives you a realistic number to work with when proposing a payment plan or settlement. And, it also gives you the information you need to explain why you're proposing that amount.

Ask about hardship programs

You aren't required to offer a settlement immediately; you may have other options to consider first. For example, many credit card issuers offer hardship programs designed specifically for borrowers experiencing financial strain, which can include temporarily reduced interest rates, waived fees or lower monthly payments.

When you call your issuer, be direct about your situation to see what solutions they may offer first. Mention that you're living on a fixed Social Security income and are seeking assistance to avoid default. Your lender may prefer to modify your borrowing terms rather than risk getting nothing or having to negotiate a lower settlement if the account goes unpaid.

Offer a lump-sum settlement

If your account is already delinquent or in collections, a lump-sum debt settlement agreement may be on the table. Creditors will often accept less than the full balance — sometimes 50 to 70 cents on the dollar — rather than continue pursuing a debt that may be difficult or impossible to collect. If you have any savings or a small lump sum available, this can be a powerful option.

Get help from a debt relief professional

If negotiating on your own feels overwhelming, a debt relief company or credit counseling agency can step in to help. These professionals can negotiate with creditors on your behalf and may be able to secure more favorable terms based on their experience and relationships. For borrowers on Social Security, this can be particularly helpful if you're dealing with multiple accounts or aggressive collection efforts. Just be sure to choose a reputable provider and understand all fees before enrolling.

Determine whether bankruptcy makes sense

For some Social Security recipients, the debt load is simply too large to negotiate down. In these cases, Chapter 7 bankruptcy could discharge the unsecured credit card debt entirely, and because Social Security income is generally excluded from the means test calculation, many recipients qualify. It's not the right choice for everyone, but for those with no assets and no realistic path out of debt, it can offer a genuine fresh start.

The bottom line

Negotiating credit card debt while living on Social Security can feel daunting, but it's far from impossible. In fact, your fixed income and legal protections may give you more leverage than you realize, especially when creditors are weighing the likelihood of full repayment.

To be successful, though, you'll need to approach the process with clarity and the right strategy in mind. By understanding your rights, presenting a realistic financial picture and exploring available relief options, you may be able to reach an agreement that reduces your burden without putting your income at risk.