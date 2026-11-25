When Nebraska chose to implement Medicaid work requirements eight months before it was called for under President Trump's sweeping 2025 budget law, many health policy analysts panned the decision. They worried people would lose coverage because of system glitches.

Many also watched the Cornhusker State's experience to see whether it would offer lessons to the more than three dozen other states that would follow it in 2027.

On Nov. 13, the Trump administration gave states the option of taking extra time to get ready.

They'll have until July 2027, rather than January, to begin dropping coverage for people who don't meet the work requirements. States have until Dec. 11 to decide whether they will still fully implement the requirements on Jan. 1 and begin dropping those who don't comply or start refusing new coverage to people who aren't working.

Congressional Democrats, who often criticized Medicaid work requirements on the campaign trail and have sided with states in urging a reprieve from the January deadline, claimed victory.

"The Trump-Vance Administration finally admitted what Democrats have said from the very beginning: Republicans' chaotic maze of red tape requirements jeopardize the health care of millions of Americans," Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Rep. Frank Pallone (D-N.J.) said in a statement.

Democrats' massive election victories in November will give them control of both chambers of Congress next year. Top Democrats said they'll prioritize legislation to stop the Medicaid work requirements before they're fully enforced.

The basics

Not everyone in Medicaid must comply with the new requirements. They will apply only to low-income adults who were made eligible for the program in 43 states, along with Washington, D.C., that chose to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act or through a special waiver from the federal government. Most enrollees are already working, surveys show, so to comply, they will only have to provide proof of their employment to their states.

But that may not be as simple as it sounds, depending on how well states notify Medicaid beneficiaries of the requirement and how easy they make it to submit paperwork. The Congressional Budget Office estimated the new rules would increase the number of uninsured U.S. adults by 5.3 million by 2034.

The rules require work, volunteering, or school attendance for at least 80 hours a month. There are several exemptions, including for people who care for young children or those with disabling medical conditions, a category called "medically frail."

It all adds up to about 20 million people subject to work Medicaid requirements, including about 70,000 in Nebraska.

On May 1, Nebraska became the first state to implement the work requirements. After it began dropping people from coverage in August, 7% of Nebraska Medicaid enrollees who were subject to the requirements when renewing their coverage, or 533 adults, were disenrolled because of the new rules, according to the latest state data.

Nebraska's Medicaid agency was able to verify that 8 in 10 enrollees met the new rules using various state and federal databases. Those people didn't have to deal with requests for more information, interim state Medicaid director Jeremy Brunssen told KFF Health News.

About 14% of new Medicaid applicants subject to the new rules, or 557 people, had been denied because of the work requirements since they were implemented.

But the state data also shows some troubling issues.

For example, 92% of cases in which existing enrollees lost coverage were due to procedural or paperwork issues rather than state determinations that they did not meet the new work rules.

Brunssen attributes that high percentage to the state having to verify the numerous ways people can meet the new requirements or exemptions. "It's not as simple as typical eligibility enrollment that you can meet via income and household size," he said.

Many enrollees lost coverage because they did not respond to the state's outreach. Those enrollees may have deemed themselves ineligible or were unsure how to respond, Brunssen said.

The rate of procedural denials is much higher than in prior years, according to data analyzed by KFF. Critics fear it means people who may still qualify are losing coverage.

"This is definitely a red-flag warning," said Amy Behnke, CEO of the Health Center Association of Nebraska, a trade group representing federally funded community health centers. "The high proportion of procedural denials is troubling."

Navigating the new requirements

Cheri Stollar, 48, of Lincoln, Nebraska, received her Medicaid renewal notice in the mail in early November and was confused about which documents to submit to the state to prove she works as a mental health therapist. She also didn't understand why she had less than a week to respond. She said she tried to call the state Medicaid agency but could not get through. Her renewal has since been completed.

"I want to make sure I send in everything they need," said Stollar, who lives in a three-bedroom mobile home with three of her four children. She has been on Medicaid for two years and credits the coverage for enabling her to afford medications for depression, sleep, and an ulcer.

She said the new law will make it harder for people like her to get and stay covered, which will make it harder to stay healthy — and get and keep a job.

Behnke said enrollees calling the state Medicaid agency for help have been put on hold for up to two hours. The assistance line operates only on weekdays, during daytime hours, making it difficult for people who work to call. State Medicaid officials say they are working to add more staff to reduce wait times.

One challenge in evaluating Nebraska's implementation is that the state, as of mid-November, had released data only through August.

State officials said this summer that they would post an online dashboard with various performance metrics to improve public transparency. That hasn't happened yet.

"We have seen a lot of negative effects so far," said Sarah Maresh, program director at Nebraska Appleseed, a nonprofit social justice advocacy group. "Every person that goes without coverage is a problem."

She worries that people are being deterred from applying to Medicaid because of the policy.

Brunssen, the interim Medicaid director, defended his state's performance.

"We are experiencing what we expected," he said in an October interview at a National Association of Medicaid Directors conference in Maryland. "The vast majority of people newly applying, or for those going through redetermination, are getting coverage or retaining coverage."

Yet, Brunssen noted, it's still early. Fewer than 25% of Medicaid enrollees subject to the work requirement have had to prove they meet the new rules to retain coverage. The rest won't be completed until next summer, he said.

The state's Department of Health and Human Services, which operates its Medicaid program, has used various methods to inform enrollees about the new rules, such as letters, emails, texts, and messages in an online portal, Brunssen said.

"Most Medicaid enrollees know about the new rules," he said, attributing awareness to community partners and managed-care companies that helped get the word out.

"I feel like we've done everything in our power to communicate what was coming," he said.

Brunssen noted the state has taken advantage of a federal option to let enrollees self-attest that they meet exemptions. All declarations must be truthful, or enrollees could face perjury charges.

Self-attestation is as easy as checking a box on an online form. No supporting documents are required. That's made it easier for people to comply, Brunssen said.

The state has also exempted people living in three counties with high unemployment rates and in two counties declared federal disaster areas because of weather events, he said.

"Our goal is to make sure people who are eligible get or retain coverage," Brunssen said.

Some enrollees say the state could do more to make the process easier.

Chalandria James, 37, of Omaha was worried about whether she still had Medicaid coverage after she tried to renew in July but did not hear back from the state, despite repeated calls. Unsure of her coverage status, she canceled a doctor's appointment to check her blood pressure. It took until September, and a multi-hour visit to the state agency office, for her to find out she still had Medicaid and was exempt from the work requirement because she had a child under 14 years old.

"It was nerve-racking not knowing," said James, a community health worker and doula.

In Nebraska, about 37% of enrollees met the work requirement while 61% qualified for an exemption — with the most common reasons being medical frailty or caregiving.

Joan Alker, executive director of Georgetown University's Center for Children and Families, said Nebraska's experience shows the work rules do little to promote work, since most who can are already working. "This policy punishes low-income people by subjecting them to serious, often insurmountable, hurdles," she said.

Even with data showing the large majority of enrollees working or meeting an exemption, Brunssen said the new requirements still are a good idea. "Part of being a good, healthy person does involve engagement with the community," he said, "and we think there is value in the work we are doing in this space."

Have you tried to prove your eligibility for Medicaid under new rules that require people to show they are working, going to school, or participating in another qualifying activity? Click here to contact KFF Health News.

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