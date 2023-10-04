Man trying to start wedding "with a bang" accidentally shoots grandson

A 62-year-old man officiating a Nebraska wedding accidentally shot his grandson before the ceremony over the weekend, officials said.

Somebody forgot the wedding rings, so the Saturday ceremony started late and the guests were spread out at the Hillside Events venue in Denton, Lancaster County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said. Michael Gardner, 62, decided to get everybody's attention and "start the wedding with a bang" by shooting a revolver into the air outside.

"When he decided to cock back the hammer on this revolver, it slipped and it shot his grandson in the left shoulder, causing an injury," Houchin said.

Both Gardner and his grandson are from Texas and they were in Nebraska for the wedding, officials said. The 12-year-old victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. His injuries were not considered life threatening.

Investigators determined Gardner had loaded the gun with a blank, Houchin said. He'd put black powder into the casing and glued it shut. Deputies believe it was the glue that injured the 12-year-old boy.

"We do not believe Michael intended to hurt his grandchild, but the act was not very smart," Houshin said. "We do not believe alcohol was involved in the incident."

Gardner turned himself in after the shooting. He was charged with felony child abuse for neglectable firing of a firearm and injuring someone.

"Just another example of playing with firearms, no matter what, if they're blanks, bad things can certainly happen," Houchin said.