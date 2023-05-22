Nebraska governor signs 12-week abortion ban, restrictions on gender-affirming care for people younger than 19

Republican Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen signed a bill Monday that bans abortion at 12 weeks of pregnancy and restricts gender-affirming medical care for people younger than 19.

The abortion ban takes effect immediately. It includes exceptions for rape, incest and to save the life of the mother.

The law will also prevent transgender people under 19 from receiving any gender-confirming surgery. It also restricts the use of hormone treatments and puberty blockers in minors, putting the state's chief medical officer — a political appointee who is an ear, nose and throat doctor — in charge of setting the rules for those therapies.

In Nebraska, people younger than 19 are considered minors.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.