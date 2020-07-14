Naya Rivera remembered for her brilliance, humor and talent as tributes pour in after her death at age 33

Investigators confirmed Monday that they are "confident" the body they found at a Southern California lake is that of actress Naya Rivera, who went missing five days ago while on a boating trip with her young son. The 33-year-old had rented a pontoon boat at Lake Piru, but officials said it was never returned and Rivera's 4-year-old was found alone.

Her suspected remains were discovered near a cove where Rivera had been FaceTiming with family members before she vanished.

Rivera, known for her role as a gay cheerleader on the hit TV musical comedy "Glee," was nominated for a Grammy in 2010 as part of the cast who sang a rendition of Journey's "Don't Stop Believin.'" She also won several ALMA awards, a People's Choice Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award, according to IMDB.

Naya Rivera seen August 6, 2011, in Los Angeles. Frederic J. Brown / Getty

Her co-stars gathered at the lake in California's Ventura County and held hands as her remains were sent to the county medical examiner for an autopsy. Tributes from fans and her colleagues across the entertainment industry have poured in as news of her death shocked the world.

"Glee" costar Chris Colfer wrote on Instagram: "How can you convey all your love and respect for someone in one post? How can you summarize a decade of friendship and laughter with words alone? If you were friends with Naya Rivera, you simply can't. Her brilliance and humor were unmatched. Her beauty and talent were otherworldly."

Rest sweet, Naya. What a force you were. Love and peace to your family. — Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) July 13, 2020

Naya Rivera was hilarious. She lit up the set. She was the definition of cool. pic.twitter.com/lDZAbtt6P9 — Mike O'Malley (@TheMikeOMalley) July 14, 2020

As a new parent, this hits me so fuc*ing hard. Naya. What a hero. https://t.co/BplipM7ZLt — Max Adler (@Mr_Max_Adler) July 13, 2020

Naya brought so much joy to our lives. She had the sharpest wit, the slyest smile, a compassion for people from all walks of life, and a talent that knew no bounds. My deepest condolences to her family, friends, co-workers, and fans around the world. We love you so much, Naya. — Michael Hitchcock (@hitchmichael) July 13, 2020

Thank you for what you gave the world. I love you. pic.twitter.com/CFNmwgtSva — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) July 13, 2020

I only got to meet #NayaRivera a few times, but each time she looked me right in the eye, was fully present and laughed whole-heartedly. I adored her. I’m heartbroken for her family. Let’s all send them love. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WHyson17el — Ross Mathews (@helloross) July 13, 2020

Naya Rivera was truly a light and showed us all how to be unapologetically ourselves. We send our most heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, and fans in this difficult time. Rest in peace, #NayaRivera pic.twitter.com/jmkJRFXMKs — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) July 13, 2020

