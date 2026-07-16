Navy's elite Blue Angels under investigation after video shows low flyover at Florida beach

The Navy's elite Blue Angels say they are reviewing the circumstances surrounding a low flyover at a beach in Florida.

Video shows people watching from Pensacola Beach, Florida, as jets soared above the Gulf — before one jet flew low over a crowd and banked sideways. It barreled so low that it sent sand, chairs and tents flying.

The Blue Angels said it is conducting a safety review of the pass, which was lower than standard.

"During an arrival maneuver, an aircraft flew lower than standard profiles, resulting in a disturbance on the beach that affected civilian chairs and umbrellas," the Blue Angels, formally known as the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, said.

"The safety of our hometown community, spectators, and our pilots is our highest priority," it said. "Team leadership is reviewing the circumstances surrounding the maneuver and conducting a thorough safety review to ensure all operations adhere to strict Navy and FAA safety standards."

A Defense official appeared to comment on the incident Thursday. Sean Parnell, assistant to the Defense Secretary, said, "CARRY ON PATRIOTS," as he posted a picture on social media of what appeared to be the flyover.

Earlier this month, four Apache helicopters conducted a controversial maneuver when they flew low over crowds gathered along the South Carolina coast on the Fourth of July. The pilots were suspended, which the South Carolina Army National Guard said was a "routine, non-punitive safety measure" and "not a disciplinary action." Days later, the Pentagon said the suspensions were lifted.

In March, two AH-64 Army helicopters made a flyby to the Nashville home of singer Kid Rock during a training mission. The Army initially suspended the pilots pending investigation. The next day, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the pilots' suspension had been lifted and that there would be no investigation or punishment.