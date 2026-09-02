USS Abraham Lincoln docks in Thailand after more than 9 months at sea

Laem Chabang, Thailand — The USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier docked at a port in eastern Thailand on Wednesday after its grueling deployment in the Middle East that kept the ship at sea for more than 250 days.

Associated Press journalists watched the Lincoln, which is carrying about 5,000 service members, as it made its way into the Laem Chabang port in Chonburi province shortly after the destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. sailed past the area.

The Lincoln has been supporting the U.S. war against Iran. Its deployment included a record-setting uninterrupted time at sea. Concerns have grown about the Lincoln's lengthy deployment following reports of deteriorating mental health among the crew and shortages of supplies including food and hygiene products.

Crew members were not immediately accessible to media, but the ship itself looked due for at least a new paint job, with large blotches of what appeared to be rust on the hull, especially just above the waterline and at the edge of the flight deck, where fighter aircraft and helicopters were parked.

The U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln arrives at the port in Laem Chabang, Chonburi, Thailand, on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026. AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit

When asked about the aircraft carrier's appearance, Capt. Dan Keeler, the Lincoln's commanding officer, replied that "it is normal for a long deployment and we're not going to make further comments."

Asked for his thoughts about President Trump's comment that the Lincoln's record-setting deployment was "not nearly long enough," he was similarly terse.

"So, the president speaks for himself," he said. "That is what I think about that."

A U.S. Embassy statement said the Lincoln's strike group arrived in Laem Chabang, while the Petersen Jr. docked at the nearby port of Sriracha, and the guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls is in Map Ta Phut in neighboring Rayong province.

The visit marked the Lincoln's first full port stop after 286 days, or more than nine months, at sea from the start of the deployment in 2025, the statement said.

"Abraham Lincoln's visit to Laem Chabang is a clear demonstration of our enduring commitment to our allies and partners in Thailand, and we are all very excited to make Thailand the first port visit on our historic deployment," Keeler said earlier in a prepared statement.

The USS Abraham Lincoln approaches Laem Chabang Port near Pattaya, Thailand, on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026. Andre Malerba / Bloomberg via Getty Images

The father of one sailor previously told CBS News about the families' concerns about those on board the carrier.

"They should not be deployed this long," said Jefferson Kelley, whose son Jackson was on the Lincoln on his first-ever deployment. "These are old ships. It's not like they're even state-of-the-art. And they take a lot of maintenance, a lot of work. It's around the clock."

Another sailor's father was briefly detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement before being released from custody last week.

The usually Asia-based USS George Washington relieved the long-deployed Lincoln in the Middle East in August.

Many of the service members are expected to make a visit to Pattaya, a popular beach town nearby. Thai officials have said the Lincoln's stop would be for rest and recovery before returning to its U.S. base.

American service members of the USS Abraham Lincoln strike group arrive at a hotel in Pattaya, Thailand, on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026. AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit

Pattaya officials said they welcomed the visit and the potential boost to the local economy. Authorities said they are stepping up security to ensure a smooth visit.

Shakeira Fairfax traveled to Thailand to meet her daughter Jada, a crew member on the Lincoln.

"I'm excited. I'm so full of emotion. I can't wait to hold her. I can't wait to snuggle up next to her," said the mom, who hails from Paterson, New Jersey. She spoke to The Associated Press outside a hotel in Pattaya where crew members are set to spend their leaves.

Shakeira said her daughter, an entry-level seaman, finished basic training in October and shipped out for the Lincoln's deployment in mid-November, later celebrating her 25th birthday on board.

Shakeira said she worried most just after the U.S. launched its initial attack on Iran at the end of February and she was unable to connect with Jada for a while.

"It was an uncertain time. It was a scary time. It was difficult — definitely difficult. But she has a support system. Her friends reached out to me. In fact, one of her good childhood friends is here as well. It was a time for us to stick together and trust and believe that she would be OK."

She also recalled how her daughter sought her support when morale aboard the ship was reportedly low.

"I asked, 'What can I do? What can I do?' She said, 'Just tell me old stories.' Being able to share stories, laugh and look at photographs — to take that walk down memory lane — was really nice. It was really nice."