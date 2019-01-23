Native American, Trump supporter vow to "work together" after viral video

After a confrontation between Covington Catholic High School students, a Native American veteran and black activists went viral last weekend, a man in a "Make America Great Again" hat and a Native American man had a very different interaction at a rally in Covington, Kentucky.

Guy Jones says after he gave an interview at the rally in Covington, a man in a MAGA hat with "watery eyes" approached him and shook his hand. Facebook/Guy Jones

At the rally outside the Covington diocese, a Native American named Guy Jones spoke to reporters, saying: "You have all these young kids saying, 'Let's make America great.' Well yeah, let's do that. Let's stop the hate."

Jones, a Hunkpapa Lakota Native American from the Standing Rock Reservation, South Dakota, said he currently lives in Dayton, Ohio. "What made America great is the fact that everybody contributed to this nation," he said.

After the interview, a Trump supporter approached Jones. "A Trump supporter wearing his MAGA hat came to me with watery eyes and wanted to know if I meant everything I said," Jones wrote on Facebook. "When I told him 'yes' he embraced me and wanted to shake my hand."

The interaction between Jones and the unidentified man in the "MAGA" hat was captured on video.

"I'm telling you right now, Donald Trump would love to talk to you. He would love to sit down," the man said.

"I have a lot to talk to him about," Jones replied.

"Let's sit down and have a cup of coffee or buy a meal and let's just figure this out. It has to be done in this country, we're in trouble," the man in the "MAGA" hat told Jones.

Jones agreed. "This is our country. And it's the people. The people need to take back this country," Jones told him.

"Amen. Amen. And we'll work together to do it," the Trump supporter said. "I'm gonna call [you], let's talk, sit down, figure out what we can do. American movement."

"Let's take our country back," Jones replied.

At the end of their conversation, the two men agreed to further discuss the issue together. "We're having dinner soon, he's buying me dinner," Jones wrote on Facebook.