4 climbers fall at elevation of 18,200 feet on America's tallest peak as rescuers try to reach them

Rescuers are trying to reach four climbers who fell on Alaska's Mount McKinley, North America's tallest peak, the National Park Service said Thursday.

The climbers' conditions weren't immediately known following the fall, which was reported to Denali National Park and Preserve rangers overnight, and rangers were seeking a weather window to allow them to reach the area by helicopter, a statement from the agency said. The four climbers were part of a seven-person team. It's not clear how far the climbers fell.

The three others climbing attended to those who fell, and then returned to camp, the statement says. The fall occurred near Denali Pass, at about 18,200 feet. The climbers returned to an area known as high camp around 17,000 feet, the statement says. McKinley, also known as Denali, stands at about 20,310 feet.

Park officials have been in contact with the three climbers, said Scott Carr, a park service spokesperson. He said additional information would be released "if and when it becomes appropriate."

"This remains an active incident. The National Park Service is focused on rescue operations and notification of family members," the agency said in its statement.

Over the years, many climbing injuries and deaths have occurred on the traverse between the high camp and Denali Pass, mainly resulting from unprotected falls, according to the park. Last June, a climber died after falling 3,000 feet while ascending the West Buttress climbing route on the mountain.

North America's tallest peak, on Aug. 12, 2025, in Denali National Park and Preserve, Alaska. Becky Bohrer / AP

Park rangers and mountain guides install and maintain snow pickets — which are used to help build anchors for extra protection on areas like steep slopes — between the high camp and Denali Pass, the park says. Climbers are urged to have their own pickets in case the protection placed by rangers and guides is missing.

Weather conditions didn't improve the way rescuers had hoped. Carr said late Thursday that conditions throughout the day had been variable, with low cloud ceilings and limited visibility, and that authorities were still awaiting an opportunity to safely fly.

"Helicopter operations will start when a weather window opens up," he said.

A typical climbing season for Mount McKinley begins in late April and continues into mid-July, according to the park. There were 516 climbers on the mountain as of Thursday, Carr said by email.

On Wednesday, two climbers as part of a separate incident were evacuated from the mountain by helicopter around 11 p.m., but the park service said it did not have additional information to share.

The sprawling national park and the mountain itself are some of southern Alaska's main tourist draws, which together attract around 600,000 visitors every year. Many who travel to the national park never actually see Mount McKinley, though, because clouds in the region can be so thick that they completely obscure the mountain despite its size.