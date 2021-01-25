Watch Live: Military officials give an update on National Guard activity in D.C.

Army and National Guard officials will give an update Monday on the National Guard's presence in Washington, D.C. Troops were sent to the nation's capital January 13 to provide security for President Biden's inauguration after a violent mob rioted at the Capitol while Congress was counting Electoral College votes on January 6.

Acting Army Secretary John E. Whitley, Army General Daniel R. Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau; and Army Major General William J. Walker, commanding general of District of Columbia National Guard, are expected to speak.

How to watch Pentagon officials give a briefing

What: Acting Army Secretary John E. Whitley; Army Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau; and Army Major General William J. Walker, commanding general of the District of Columbia National Guard, will brief the media

Date: January 25, 2021

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Location: Pentagon Briefing Room, Arlington, Virginia

Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

CBS News reported Sunday that 5,000 of the 25,000 troops sent to the capital will remain until March. "As we continue to work to meet the final post-inauguration requirements, the National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with 7,000 members and will draw down to 5,000 through mid-March," reads a statement provided to CBS News. "We are providing assistance such as security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics and safety support to state district and federal agencies."

An advisory sent to legislators regarding threats over the upcoming impeachment trial for former President Trump was confirmed by CBS News on Monday. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California, said the single article of impeachment against Mr. Trump approved by the House would be transmitted to the Senate on Monday evening.

