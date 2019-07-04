Miki Sudo wins sixth consecutive title at July Fourth hot dog eating contest

Reigning women's champion Miki Sudo devoured 31 hot dogs to win the women's division of the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest on New York City's Coney Island boardwalk on Thursday. The 33-year-old fell short of her total last year of 37 frankfurters but earned her sixth consecutive title by easily beating runner-up Michelle Lesco, who wolfed down 26 hot dogs.

Sonya "The Black Widow" Thomas holds the all-time women's record of 45 hot dogs in 10 minutes. The men were competing in the afternoon with California native and 11-time champion Joey "Jaws" Chestnut facing off against 17 opponents to defend last year's record of 74 wieners and buns in 10 minutes.

Spectators with foam hot dog hats, plastic noisemakers and homemade signs descended on Coney Island's famed boardwalk for the contest. "I'm super grateful for everybody who came out here to support," Sudo said.

Miki Sudo eats during the women's portion of the annual Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest on July 4, 2019, in New York City. Kena Betancur/Getty Images

Chestnut's longtime foe, Japan's Takeru Kobayashi, no longer takes part in the contest. ESPN released a documentary Tuesday featuring their rivalry.

This is a developing story and will be updated.