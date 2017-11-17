"Nashville" to end after Season 6

CMT announced that Season 6 of "Nashville" will be its last.

The country music drama ran on ABC for four season before the network pulled the plug on the show in 2016. CMT picked up the series for a fifth season, which aired in January 2017, and Season 6 will premiere in January 2018.

"All of us on 'Nashville' are so incredibly grateful to the show's fans, who convinced CMT to give us a chance to keep telling the story of these remarkable characters," executive producer Marshall Herskovitz said. "And we want to return the favor with a final season that celebrates all the joys and passions, twists and turns -- and amazing music! -- that made 'Nashville' such an exciting journey for the last six years."

Season 6 will be split into two parts, with the second half airing next summer. The season will consist of 16 episodes.

"After more than 120 episodes of unforgettable television, we believe that creatively it is time for the series to come to its triumphant close at the end of the upcoming season," Kevin Beggs, chairman of the Lionsgate Television Group, said. "We're very proud of our incredibly talented cast and crew, the creative brilliance of our showrunners, and the loyal support of our great partners at CMT, Hulu and ABC Studios. Most importantly, we owe a special debt of thanks to the 'Nashville' fans who propelled the series to an incredible run. We owe it to them to make the sixth season the most exciting and memorable of all."

The final season of "Nashville" premieres Thursday, Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CMT.