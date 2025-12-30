NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin's father dies after house fire, mother critically injured in North Carolina blaze

NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin's father died from injuries he suffered in a house fire Sunday in North Carolina, officials said. Hamlin, a three-time Daytona 500 winner, has always credited his father's sacrifices and support for his success on the track.

The father, Dennis Hamlin, was 75. Denny Hamlin's mother, 69-year-old Mary Lou Hamlin, was critically injured in the blaze at the couple's home in Gaston County and is currently hospitalized. The fire is under investigation.

Firefighters arrived at the two-story house Sunday night to find it mostly engulfed by the fire, and the structure ultimately collapsed, The Associated Press reported. The house is located in the town of Stanley, about 20 miles northwest of Charlotte.

Firefighters found Hamlin's parents outside after they narrowly escaped the flames and both were rushed to the hospital. Mary Lou Hamlin was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Burn Center in Winston-Salem, where officials said she was in critical condition. Dennis Hamlin did not survive his injuries.

The tragedy for Denny Hamlin, 45, comes after the NASCAR champion won his 60th race in October — a victory he dedicated to his father, whose health had been on the decline for some time. It was a milestone that Hamlin said he could not have achieved without his father's sacrifices.

"He's the one who got me into racing, took me to the track when I was five, sold everything they had, you know, we almost lost our house a couple times, and just tried to keep it all going," Hamlin said at the October race, adding: "I'm just glad he was able to see 60."

Hamlin also spoke about his father's health in October, telling AP that his dad was battling a serious illness and did not have a lot of time left.

"I know for a fact this is my last chance for my dad to see it. I don't want him going and never getting to see the moment," Hamlin said.

The home that caught fire is owned by the company Won One Real Estate, which lists Denny Hamlin as its manager, according to AP, which cited local property tax records and a business document filing with the North Carolina Secretary of State's Office.