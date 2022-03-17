NASA's new moon rocket heads to launch pad for dress rehearsal

NASA's new SLS moon rocket, the most powerful yet built, was cleared for rollout from its Kennedy Space Center processing facility Thursday, kicking off an 11-hour trip to the launch pad for a dress rehearsal countdown in early April to clear the way for a long-awaited maiden flight in late May or June.

The 322-foot-tall rocket, anchored to a 10-million-pound mobile launch gantry and carried by a massive crawler-transporter, was scheduled to begin inching its way out of High Bay 3 in the cavernous Vehicle Assembly Building at 5 p.m. ET.

An expected throng of dignitaries and NASA workers planned to be on hand to get their first glimpse of the giant rocket that, until this point, has been surrounded by service platforms in the VAB high bay and generally off limits to non-essential personnel.

A view of the Space Launch System rocket inside the Vehicle Assembly Building before rollout to pad 39B for a dress-rehearsal countdown. NASA

The crawler was expected to pause just outside the assembly building so the mobile launch tower's crew access arm, which astronauts will one day use to board an Orion capsule for flights to the moon, could be swung away for the trip to the pad. The trek then was expected to resume at a top speed of about 0.8 mph.

"Rolling out of the VAB, that's really an iconic moment for this vehicle," said Tom Whitmeyer, director of exploration systems at NASA Headquarters. "And to be here for a new generation of a super-heavy-lift exploration-class vehicle Thursday is going to be a day to remember. It's a tremendous day for the country, our aerospace community and our international partners."

Launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson, the first woman to hold that position, said: "It's going to be just a wonderful, wonderful sight when we see that amazing ... vehicle cross the threshold of the VAB and we see it outside of that building for the very first time. I think it's going to really be breathtaking."

With the rocket on the launch pad, engineers will work through a series of tests culminating in a "wet dress-rehearsal" around April 3 that will mimic launch day procedures, loading the rocket with liquid hydrogen and oxygen propellants and counting down to within a few seconds of zero.

The rocket then will be hauled back to the VAB for servicing and then back out to the pad for launch on an unpiloted maiden test flight.

Years behind schedule and billions over budget, the Space Launch System — SLS — anchors NASA's Artemis moon program, a rocket more powerful than the agency's legendary Saturn 5 that carried Apollo astronauts to the moon more than 50 years ago.

Equipped with four upgraded space shuttle main engines and two extended solid-fuel boosters, the SLS will tip the scales at 5.75 million pounds when loaded with propellant, producing 8.8 million pounds of thrust at liftoff. The Saturn 5 generated 7.5 million pounds of push.

NASA's powerful crawler-transporter moves into position under the SLS rocket's mobile launch platform inside the Vehicle Assembly Building prior to rollout to pad 39B from a dress-rehearsal countdown. NASA

NASA says the SLS in its initial "block 1" configuration can deliver nearly 30 tons of payload to the moon in a single flight. Future variants, with a more powerful upper stage and strap-on boosters, will be able to deliver nearly 50 tons directly to the moon. None of the stages or boosters are designed for recovery.

SpaceX's planned Starship, made up of two fully reusable stages, will be more powerful than even the SLS, generating a staggering 17 million pounds of thrust at liftoff.

The company hopes to launch an unpiloted test flight to low-Earth orbit and back in the next few months. For missions to the moon, SpaceX says the Starship will be able to deliver around 100 tons of payload, but the rocket will require re-fueling by multiple Starship "tankers" before departing Earth orbit.

While it can carry less and cannot be reused, the SLS does not require refueling. In its initial test flight, the rocket will propel its Orion crew capsule directly into an orbit carrying it well beyond the moon. The capsule then will return to Earth for a high-speed re-entry and splashdown in the Pacific Ocean.

The flight is intended to test the hardware and procedures for piloted missions and if all goes well, NASA hopes to launch four astronauts on an around-the-moon flight in 2024.

That mission, in turn, will set the stage for a flight to rendezvous with a Starship upper stage in 2025 or shortly thereafter. After transferring into the "Human Landing System" spacecraft, built under contract to NASA, the first woman and the first person of color will descend to a landing near the moon's south pole.

But the schedule is ambitious and funding is uncertain, despite widespread bipartisan support. NASA's Office of Inspector General concluded in November 2021 that "NASA is projected to spend $93 billion on the Artemis effort up to FY 2025."

"We also project the current production and operations cost of a single SLS/Orion system at $4.1 billion per launch for Artemis (flights) 1 through 4, although the agency's ongoing initiatives aimed at increasing affordability seek to reduce that cost."

It's not yet known what it might cost to launch a stand-alone Starship moon mission preceded by four to eight tanker flights.