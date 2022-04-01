Man accused of kidnapping missing teen Naomi Irion charged with murder after her body was found in possible "gravesite"

A Nevada man was charged with murder Friday in the death of Naomi Irion, an 18-year-old woman whose body was found in a remote area on Tuesday after she had been missing for weeks.

Troy Driver, who had already been charged with her kidnapping, is now also charged with open murder with use of a deadly weapon, robbery, burglary and destruction of evidence, a spokesperson for the the Lyon County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. The 41-year-old remains at the Lyon County Jail.

Irion went missing on March 12. She was last seen at approximately 5 a.m. in a Walmart parking lot in Fernley, Nevada, wearing a blue Panasonic company shirt, a gray cardigan sweater, gray pants and brown boots, according to the FBI. Her vehicle was found days later.

This photo taken from store surveillance video shows Naomi Irion, of Fernley, Nevada, making a purchase shortly before authorities say she disappeared on Saturday, March 12, 2022. Lyon County Sheriff's Office via AP

Driver was arrested on kidnapping charges on March 25. Four days later, authorities found the remains of an adult woman believed to be Irion in a remote part of the state in a "possible gravesite." A day later, the remains were identified as Irion's.

"We would like to extend our sympathy and condolences to the Irion family and thank all the volunteers for their hard work in trying to find Naomi and bring closure to the family," the Lyon and Churchill County Sheriff's Offices said in a joint statement announcing the discovery of her body.