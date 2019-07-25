Pelosi holds press conference after Mueller testimony

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was initially scheduled to her weekly press conference the day after former special counsel Robert Mueller testified before two House committees about his report into Russian interference in the 2016 election. This event has been canceled.

Pelosi spoke with her fellow Democrats in front of the Capitol Thursday morning to discuss Democratic accomplishments in their first 200 days in power.

Pelosi stopped short of calling for impeaching President Trump in a press conference Wednesday after Mueller's testimony.

During the hearings on Wednesday, Mueller reiterated his investigation did not exonerate President Trump on obstruction of justice and said that his investigation was not a "witch hunt," the president's commonly used term for the Mueller probe.

Pelosi said on Wednesday that Mueller's testimony was "a crossing of a threshold in terms of the public awareness of what happened." Despite these strong words, she said that more information was needed before impeachment could be considered.

"My position has always been, whatever decision we made in that regard would have to be with our strongest possible hand, and we still have some matters outstanding in the courts," Pelosi said, arguing that Democrats needed more information before considering impeachment. "Watergate was when the got the information in the tapes that broke the case."

"If we go down that path, we go in the strongest possible way," Pelosi said. House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler also said his committee would go to court Thursday to seek access to grand jury material in the Mueller report and to enforce a subpoena against former White House Counsel Don McGahn to try to get him to testify.