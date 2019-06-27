Nancy Pelosi speaks as Senate forces border bill showdown - live stream

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is holding her weekly press conference the day after the Senate rejected a supplemental border funding bill which had passed in the House in favor of their own bill. Pelosi emphasized how important it is to her that migrant children be cared for properly.

"If you start endangering children, I become a lioness," Pelosi said in her news conference.

Pelosi, asked for her reaction to the shocking photo of the father and daughter face-down in the Rio Grande, paused for a long emotional moment. "Can you just imagine, the father put the little girl on the shore to go back to get the mother and the little girl wanted to be with her father ... he couldn't save her and couldn't save himself."

Pelosi, who spoke to Mr. Trump Wednesday, said she discussed broader immigration needs with him. But it's unclear if any broader legislation can be addressed this year.

The Senate's bipartisan bill passed with 84 yeas to 8 nays, and includes negotiated border security funding language. Now it will be returned to the House for consideration, but Congress is leaving at the end of the week for its Independence Day recess, so there is very little time to reconcile the House and Senate versions.

The House version of the $4.5 billion border funding bill included oversight provisions to hold the administration accountable for the conditions at migrant facilities, and provided no money for border wall construction. However, some progressives in the House voted against the bill because it funded Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Patrol.

Senate lawmakers hope the House will adopt the Senate bill, since it passed with overwhelming bipartisan support.

Pelosi also may address Special Counsel Robert Mueller's impending testimony before the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees July 17. Mueller is responding to each committee's subpoena, and each will be holding separate hearings.

Rep. Adam Schiff, of California, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, told reporters Mueller was "very reluctant" to appear. Mueller previously told reporters that any testimony would not differ from the information presented in his report.

"The report is my testimony. I would not provide information beyond that which is already public in any appearance before Congress," Mueller said in May.