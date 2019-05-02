Nancy Pelosi holds press conference after Barr Senate testimony

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is speaking at her weekly press conference Thursday, the day after Attorney General William Barr testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee about the report by Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Barr refused to appear before the House Judiciary Committee Thursday, balking at the Democrats' conditions.

Pelosi said she "lost sleep" over Barr's testimony Wednesday, claiming he did not tell the truth to the public. She added that he will be held accountable by Congress "one way or another."

"He lied to Congress. That is a crime," Pelosi said about Barr's answers in April 9 testimony before the House Appropriations Committee.

Pelosi also condemned Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for refusing to allow votes on Democratic priorities, calling him the "grim reaper." She also said Republicans had a "special interest agenda" fueled by "dark money."