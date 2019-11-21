NFL upholds Myles Garrett's indefinite suspension for attack on Mason Rudolph

The NFL's indefinite suspension of Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett for hitting an opposing quarterback with his helmet was upheld Thursday. The defensive end struck Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph at the end of last Thursday night's game.

Garrett appealed the punishment to an official jointly appointed by the league and the players' union. James Thrash, a former player, upheld the indefinite suspension, the NFL said in a statement.

The brawl unfolded in the final moments of the Browns' 21-7 win over the Steelers. Garrett tackled Rudolph to the ground after a short pass, and both players pulled at each other's helmets.

Garrett ripped off Rudolph's helmet and swung it, connecting on the top of the quarterback's head. Garrett had expressed regret for the incident.

"I know I have to be accountable for what happened, learn from my mistake and I fully intend to do so," he said.

Garrett had said an indefinite suspension was excessive. He cited the three-game punishment against former Houston Texans defensive end Antonio Smith for a similar attack in 2013.

Before Thursday's decision, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said what was expected from Garrett on the sports podcast "Pre-Flight Playbook with Gary Myers." "I think we'll make a judgment on, you know, does he have remorse, does he understand why it's not acceptable, do we understand what he's going to do to make sure it doesn't happen again?" Goodell said.