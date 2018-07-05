Nia Vardalos of "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" files for divorce

"My Big Fat Greek Wedding" star Nia Vardalos, whose romance inspired the hit movie, filed for divorce Tuesday from her husband of nearly 25 years, Ian Gomez. The couple cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split, according to ET.

"We've been respectfully separated for a lengthy period of time," the couple said in a statement obtained by ET. "Our relationship became a friendship so the decision to end the marriage is completely mutual and amicable. It is our hope that decency will prevail on the reporting of this story which will soon be yesterday's news. Thank you for respecting our privacy."

Vardalos and Gomez have an 11-year-old daughter. Vardalos is seeking joint legal and physical custody.

The couple married in 1993. Vardalos wrote and starred in "My Big Fat Greek Wedding," which also featured Gomez in a supporting role. They have appeared in other films together, including Vardalos' directorial debut, "I Hate Valentine's Day." The pair also co-hosted "The Great American Baking Show" from 2015-2017.