Watch Live: Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser holds press conference amid tight security at Capitol

Washington — Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is holding a press conference Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. as security is tight at the U.S. Capitol. Secure perimeters are set up around the Capitol complex, where armed troops were spotted Wednesday morning.

The security measures come a week after rioters stormed the Capitol building — and as the House is poised to vote on impeachment against President Trump, for the second time.

What: Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser holds a press conference

Date: Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

The FBI is warning law enforcement across the country that groups are calling for the "storming" of federal, state and local courthouses in all 50 states if President Trump is removed from office prior to Inauguration Day on January 20, a law enforcement source told CBS News.

An article of impeachment introduced in the House earlier this week and backed by more than 200 Democrats accuses the president — who has just days left in office — of "incitement of insurrection," and says he "gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of government."