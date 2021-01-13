Live Updates: House expected to move forward with Trump impeachment vote

Live Updates: House expected to move forward with Trump impeachment voteget the free app
The House is expected to move forward with an impeachment vote against President Trump on Wednesday, a week after a violent mob of Trump supporters attacked the Capitol. If it passes, Mr. Trump will be the first president in American history to be impeached twice.
An article of impeachment introduced in the House earlier this week and backed by more than 200 Democrats accuses the president — who has just days left in office — of "incitement of insurrection," and says he "gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of government."
A report released by Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee Tuesday evening said the president "committed a high Crime and Misdemeanor against the Nation by inciting an insurrection at the Capitol in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 Presidential Election."
Some Republicans in Congress have started to break with the president. At least five of them, including Congresswoman Liz Cheney, the third-ranking Republican in the House, have said they will vote to impeach him.
"There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution," Cheney said in a statement on Tuesday, accusing the president of inciting violence among his supporters.
In the weeks after the November 3 election, Mr. Trump repeatedly claimed the election was stolen and pressured Republican lawmakers to try to overturn the results. Then, on the morning the House and Senate convened for a joint session to count states' electoral votes last Wednesday, Mr. Trump encouraged thousands of his supporters to "fight like hell" during a speech at a rally near the White House.
The president has declined to take any responsibility for the deadly assault that left five dead. He has claimed his speech to supporters before they stormed the Capitol was "totally appropriate."
Wednesday's impeachment vote comes a day after the House approved a resolution formally calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Mr. Trump form office, which Pence said in a letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi he would not do. He said he did not "believe that such a course of action is in the best interest of our Nation or consistent with our Constitution."
Pentagon authorizes National Guard protecting Capitol to carry weapons
The Department of Defense is allowing members of the National Guard deployed to the U.S. Capitol ahead of the inauguration to be armed, a defense official confirmed.
Captain Chelsi Johnson, a spokeswoman for the D.C. National Guard, confirmed Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy approved the request for Guardsmen supporting law enforcement protecting the Capitol to carry weapons.
Several dozen armed troops were spotted resting in the Capitol Visitor Center Wednesday morning.
Up to 15,000 members of the National Guard are expected in D.C. ahead of next week's inauguration.
Trump has no public events as House convenes to vote on impeachment
As the House prepares to gather for its historic vote on impeaching Mr. Trump for a second time, the president is not expected to be seen publicly.
Instead, the White House said Mr. Trump "will work from early in the morning until late in the evening. He will make many calls and have many meetings."
Since the violent mob of his supporters attacked the Capitol, Mr. Trump has seldom been seen in public. He made his first public appearance Tuesday during a trip to Alamo, Texas, to survey the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. During remarks, Mr. Trump declined to take responsibility for his role in the events.
Jamie Herrera Beutler becomes fifth House GOP member to say she'll vote for impeachment
Washington Representative Jamie Herrera Beutler announced Tuesday night she will vote to impeach President Trump for inciting the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. Herrera Beutler is the fifth House GOP member to voice support for impeachment.
"The President of the United States incited a riot aiming to halt the peaceful transfer of power from one administration to the next," Herrera Beutler wrote in a statement. "That riot led to five deaths. People everywhere watched in disbelief as the center of American democracy was assaulted. The violent mob bludgeoned to death a Capitol officer as they defaced symbols of our freedom. These terrorists roamed the Capitol, hunting the Vice President and the Speaker of the House."
Herrera Beutler critcized Mr. Trump's actions while the Capitol was under siege, noting that he appeared more concerned with further delaying the counting of electoral votes than the safety of Congress or the vice president. She also called the video Mr. Trump sent addressing his supporters during the riot "pathetic."
"I believe President Trump acted against his oath of office, so I will vote to impeach him," Herrera Beutler concluded.
Herrera Beutler's statement came shortly after the House voted to urge Vice President Pence to remove Mr. Trump from office by invoking the 25th amendment. Herrera Beutler did not vote yes on that motion, and Pence informed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi before the vote was taken that he would not pursue using the 25th amendment.
House votes to approve 25th Amendment resolution
The House has voted to approve Congressman Jamie Raskin's resolution that encourages Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment and creates an independent panel to determine the fitness of the president for office.
The vote was 223 to 205. Only one Republican, Representative Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, voted in favor of the resolution.
Pence has already said he will not attempt to invoke the 25th Amendment.
The House will take up the impeachment vote Wednesday.
Fred Upton becomes fourth GOP House member to say he'll vote for impeachment
Republican Representative Fred Upton became the fourth House Republican on Tuesday to say he'll vote for impeachment, following Representatives John Kakto, Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger.
"Today the president characterized his inflammatory rhetoric at last Wednesday's rally as 'totally appropriate,' and he expressed no regrets for last week's violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol," Upton said in a statement. "This sends exactly the wrong signal to those of us who support the very core of our democratic principles and took a solemn oath to the Constitution. I would have preferred a bipartisan, formal censure rather than a drawn-out impeachment process. I fear this will now interfere with important legislative business and a new Biden Administration. But it is time to say: Enough is enough."
"The Congress must hold President Trump to account and send a clear message that our country cannot and will not tolerate any effort by any president to impede the peaceful transfer of power from one President to the next. Thus, I will vote to impeach," Upton said.