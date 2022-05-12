Oregon woman shoots her two young kids and herself to death, police say

Gresham, Oregon — A 31-year-old woman in suburban Portland shot and killed her two children and herself, police said.

On Tuesday morning, officers and the East County Major Crimes Team found three people dead in an apartment, the Gresham Police Department said Wednesday in a news release.

After investigation and autopsies, police said it was determined that Ashley Palmer, of Gresham, and her two children, ages 8 and 6, died from gunshot wounds in a murder suicide. She'd been in the midst of a conflict with her spouse over custody of the children, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

The children were identified by the newspaper as Kayleana Beatrice Palmer, 6, and Xavier Rayvaughn Danger Palmer, 8.

No further details about the incident were released.

Police said in the news release that people experiencing a crisis can call the Multnomah County Mental Health Call Center at 503-988-4888, which is staffed at all times.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.