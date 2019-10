Investigators obtained a log of the text messages between Kelsey Berreth and Patrick Frazee's phones from Thursday, November 22, 2018 though Sunday, November 25, 2018.

Berreth was last seen in public grocery shopping with her daughter on Thanksgiving Day.

Investigators believe the text message on November 22 from Berreth's to Frazee at 12:41 p.m. was the last text Berreth sent from her phone:

"I bought some sweet potatoes in case you wanted sweet potato casserole but I forgot to get pecans so if you want some get some"

Authorities believe Frazee murdered Berreth on Thanksgiving Day and took her phone as part of a scheme to cover his tracks.

Prosecutors theorize Frazee had Berreth's phone and was pretending to be her.

READ THE TEXTS: