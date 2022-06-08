Part public service, part dance party: Mother-daughter duo host bilingual radio show for local community

Pittsfield, Massachusetts — Deisy Escobar is like most high schoolers by day, but one night a week, she is the voice of connection to a growing immigrant community in the Berkshires region of western Massachusetts.

The 17-year-old hosts a bilingual radio show with her mom, Martha Escobar. It's part public service — like where to find English classes, or interviews with immigration lawyers and doctors about the COVID vaccine — and part dance party.

"Our mission is to keep our immigrant community informed about all the services we have in this area," Martha Escobar told CBS News.

Their show, called Mundo Latino, airs every Friday for two hours on station WTBR and is a favorite in the region, from offices to the local garage.

Martha Escobar, who works as a counselor and court advocate for domestic abuse victims, loves classic Latino music, while her daughter, who wants to be a journalist and volunteers teaching English, prefers Ariana Grande.

Martha Escobar launched Mundo Latino after visiting the studio with a friend who had a radio show. She hosted solo until her then-8-year-old daughter asked to join, and has been cohosting ever since.

"This is our moment where we get to connect, we love to dance," Deisy Escobar said.

Her mother added, "We dance together, we sing, we laugh."

They're a mother and daughter on the same frequency, keeping their community informed.