Multiple people injured after Utah fireworks show malfunctions

Several people were injured during the opening ceremony of the "Stadium of Fire," an annual Utah event celebrating the 4th of July, CBS News affiliate KUTV reported Thursday.

The celebration, which included a jet flyover, a skydiving display and a performance by the Jonas Brothers, was held at Brigham Young University's LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo.

Janna-Lee Holland, the public information officer for the Provo Police Department, told KUTV that fireworks misfired and shot into the audience, injuring several people. Holland did not provide any information about the number of injuries reported, but video shared by KUTV on social media shows fireworks veering off and striking the crowd.

BREAKING: Multiple people sent to hospital after fireworks mishap during Stadium of Fire at LaVell Edwards Stadium.



FULL STORY: https://t.co/obd5oZKdg6

📷: Forrest Hassell pic.twitter.com/EVDO6z2Ka4 — KUTV2news (@KUTV2News) July 5, 2024

When contacted by CBS News on Friday, the Provo Police Department directed all inquiries about the incident, including questions about injuries, to event organizer Freedom Festival. Freedom Festival did not respond to a request for comment from CBS News, but told KUTV in a statement that "safety is of the utmost importance to us."

"All pyrotechnics are thoroughly checked before the show, and were rechecked after the incident," the organizers told KUTV. "Our thoughts are with those who are impacted by the incident and we are following up with them to make sure they are okay."

The Stadium of Fire was paused, but ultimately continued after the fireworks mishap, according to KUTV.