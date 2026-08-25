Multiple people dead, including kids, after shooting and fire at Montana home

Multiple people, including children, were killed in a shooting and fire that broke out inside of a Billings, Montana, home on Sunday evening, according to authorities and local media reports.

The suspect in the incident later died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, law enforcement said. Investigators were still working to determine what may have motivated the shooting on Monday, although they said the perpetrator knew the individuals he targeted, with the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office describing the origins of the shooting as familial.

"The initial investigation shows that this event started as a family disturbance and was not a random act of violence where the parties were unknown to each other," the office said in a statement, adding, "there is no further danger to the public."

Authorities said the suspect and victims have each been identified, although both the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office and Billings Police Department declined to explicitly share the number of victims, their ages and other biographical details about them with the public. However, interim Yellowstone County Sheriff Kent O'Donnell said at a briefing Monday that both adults and children were among those killed, CBS affiliate KTVQ reported.

Police received a call reporting an active shooter at a home in the area at around 6 p.m. local time on Sunday, according to the Billings Police Department. An officer reached the scene within 15 minutes, hearing shots fired from the back of the house upon arriving, the department said.

Very soon after that, smoke began to engulf the property. Video shared by KTVQ showed an enormous plume rising up into the air.

"First and foremost, the Billings Police Department extends our deepest condolences to everyone affected by this awful tragedy," Sgt. Jeff Stovall, of the Billings Police Department, said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with the families, loved ones, and all those impacted during this incredibly difficult time."

The Yellowstone County sheriff said all victims targeted in the shooting were killed. The suspect died from his injuries after being taken to a local hospital.

The sheriff's office said it was leading the ongoing investigation into the incident and would share additional updates "as time allows." Members of the public have been asked to avoid the scene of the crime as investigators continue to collect evidence for what was expected to be multiple days.

"We understand there are many questions surrounding this investigation," said Stovall. "However, to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation, there are details we simply cannot release at this time."