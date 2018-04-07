Several dead after vehicle crashes into crowd in Muenster, Germany -- live updates

BERLIN -- Authorities say a van crashed into a crowd Saturday outside a popular bar in the German city of Muenster, killing three people and injuring 20 others. The driver of the vehicle killed himself after the crash, police spokesman Andreas Bode told reporters.

The driver's identity was not yet known, Bode said, adding that it was too early to speculate about his motive. Six of the 20 injured people were in severe condition, he said.

Police tweeted that residents should "avoid the area near the Kiepenkerl pub" in the city's historic downtown area where a large-scale police operation was underway.

Police said a suspicious object was found in the van and they're still examining it to see if it is dangerous. They told German news agency dpa that the object was the reason why a large area around the scene was sealed off after the crash.

Muenster Mayor Markus Lewe said the reason for the crash was still unclear.

It wasn't immediately clear if the incident was terror related. According to the online edition of the Spiegel magazine, German authorities were "assuming" the incident was an attack, although there was no immediate, official confirmation of a motive, the AFP reports. Police urged people not to spread "speculation" about the incident.

German news Television n-tv showed a narrow street sealed off with red-and-white police tape. Dozens of ambulances were waiting near the cordoned-off downtown area. Helicopters were flying overhead.

Muenster, a major university city, has about 300,000 residents and an attractive city center rebuilt after World War II.

A spokeswoman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel said "our thoughts are with the victims and their families" who were killed and injured when a vehicle crashed into a crowd in the western German city of Muenster.

Ulrike Demmer, a spokesperson for the German government, tweeted that the crash was "terrible news."

Germany has experienced a number of terror attacks in recent years, including through the use of vehicles. In December 2016, a truck plowed into a crowd at Christmas market in Berlin, killing 12 people.

This is a developing story and will be updated.