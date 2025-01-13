YouTube's Ms. Rachel takes on first words and potty training in new books

Ms. Rachel shares new books and her journey to becoming a toddler sensation

When Rachel Accurso's son developed a speech delay, the former teacher made it her mission to help her child learn how to speak.

Now better known as Ms. Rachel, she transformed her living room into a YouTube studio and began creating educational videos. They took off and she is now a YouTube phenomenon that has reached billions of children worldwide.

"When he had a speech delay, I really got interested in language development and how I could use media to help with language development," Accurso told "CBS Mornings."

Accurso is expanding beyond the screen with her first venture into publishing, releasing three children's books that bring her signature educational style to the page. Her new titles include "100 First Words," "My First Coloring Book," and "Potty Time with Bean."

Unlike other "first 100 words" books, Accurso said hers is organized by usefulness, emphasizing functional language.

"It helps them function throughout the day. It's useful things they need, like how to say no, how to say yes, not just nouns, how to ask for more," she said.

Her book, "Potty Time with Bean," tackles another crucial childhood milestone. The project came from countless parent requests and addresses one of early childhood's most challenging transitions: potty training isn't easy.

Accurso said one big challenge is getting toddlers to stop playing and use the bathroom.

"Sometimes they're so involved in what they're doing, and it's so fun, but they don't want to leave what they're doing," she explained.

She suggests parents can help by making bathroom breaks a normal part of the day. When accidents happen, says to stay calm and treat them as learning moments.

"When they pee on the floor, we just say, 'You peed on the floor. Pee goes on the potty. Next time you get a pee feeling, let's try and put it in the potty,'" she said, adding that accidents are just part of learning. "When I was looking at all this research, what really helped me is reframing accidents as how you learn."

Accurso's dedication to providing high-quality educational content is rooted in her two master's degrees and a serious commitment to research.

"I take my job really seriously, and I have the trust of parents and caregivers," she said.

She credits inspiration from Mr. Rogers for his careful, thoughtful approach to children's media.

"Media can be beneficial for kids, we just need to take it seriously and do the best we can to make it wonderful for kids and their families," she added.

Ms. Rachel's costume

The bright overalls and headbands Ms. Rachel wears in every video aren't just a fashion choice – they're part of her plan to connect with kids.

"Overalls are so friendly," she said, adding the headband started as a simple fix for busy mom life.

"I wouldn't have time to wash my hair or blow dry it, so I would just put on the headband to cover, like, the hair," she explained.

Even the way she talks to children comes from her research on how they learn. She slows down and uses an upbeat voice because that's what helps kids learn best.

"When you speak to a child naturally, actually, everywhere around the world, you do slow down. Your voice goes up. You don't see a baby and say, 'Hi. How are you?' You go, 'Hi,'" she said.

Parents and caregivers can now find Ms. Rachel's new books, "100 First Words," "My First Coloring Book" and "Potty Time with Bean," wherever books are sold.