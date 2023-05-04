Multiple people shot to death in Moultrie, Georgia, authorities say
Multiple people were shot to death at different locations in Moultrie, Georgia, on Thursday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed to CBS News. A McDonald's was among the locations, the agency said.
A spokesperson said the agency responded to multiple scenes at the request of the Moultrie Police Department and there were "multiple fatalities."
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
