Driver captured on Snapchat steering with foot just before crash

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. -- The driver behind the wheel of a crash in Santa Clarita Monday night was captured on Snapchat with his foot on the wheel moments before the incident, CBS Los Angeles reports. Shaiela Phillips said her 21-year-old daughter and 20-year-old son were passengers in the car and survived.

"I was really mad," Phillips said. "I was mad at him being irresponsible with other people's lives -- especially with not one, but two of my children."

Phillips, who lives in Utah, said her daughter took the video 15 minutes before the crash. She said her daughter told her the driver was drinking before colliding with another car.

"What she did tell me later on in the afternoon was that they were driving at an excessive speed and she had asked the driver to slow down numerous amount of times and to also trade places with another person that was in the vehicle that was, I guess, more sober than they were," Phillips said.

The condition of all five people involved in the crash was not immediately known.

Looking at photos of the crashed cars is upsetting to Phillips, because she told her kids to never get in the car with anyone under the influence.

"I will definitely be asking them why. Especially when I taught them so much better and they know exactly what can happen," she said.

The sheriff said they're waiting on the toxicology report.

No arrests had been made as of Tuesday night.