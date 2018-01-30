Mother of slain teens lunges at murder suspect in court

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ky. -- A brief pretrial hearing in Jefferson County, Ky. erupted on Friday when a woman lunged from her chair toward the man accused of stabbing her two sons to death and burning their bodies, CBS affiliate WLKY reports.

Brice Rhodes, 26, is charged with killing brothers Larry Ordway, 14, and Maurice Gordon, 16, in May 2016. Their mother Elizabeth Marie Wren had been "quiet, and out of sight" until the defendant was being led from the courtroom, when she had the outburst.

As Wren was forcibly dragged from the courtroom, she yelled, "Lock me up! Lock me up! Why don't you let me get to him, he's sick!" Afterwards, the judge told Wren's mother that the family should stay calm, or stay home.

"I flipped out, I couldn't take it no more," Wren told reporters afterwards. "He's a demon, he kills kids."

Three other men implicated in the murders have all pleaded guilty.

Rhodes will first be tried on escape charges for attempting to dig his way out of the Jefferson County Jail last January, a spokesman for the Jefferson County Commonwealth Attorney told Crimesider. He will be tried separately on three counts of murder, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with physical evidence, among other charges.

During the hearing, Rhodes complained that his previous attorney has been posting things about him on social media, according to the Commonwealth Attorney's office. He also told the judge he'd like a change of venue.

"Every Sunday you go to church and you pray, and you try to forgive. The anger still builds up," Wren told WLKY reporters, adding that her family hopes that Rhodes receives the death penalty or life without parole.

The spokesperson confirmed that the Commonwealth has filed a motion for Rhodes to be eligible for the death penalty.