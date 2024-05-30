We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

As the calendar turns to June, many homebuyers may be wondering what's in store for the real estate market and larger rate environment. With inflation stubborn — if significantly cooled — and interest rates stuck at their highest point in decades, homebuyers haven't had much luck lately. Combined with limited inventory and higher home prices, this spring hasn't been an opportune time for many homebuyers.

But June brings both new inflation numbers and another Federal Reserve announcement on rates, both of which will be released on June 12. And if the former is lower or even trending in the right direction, it could lead to positive changes in the rate climate — and give homebuyers a much-needed boost. But if inflation remains inconsistent, the Fed may hint at rate hikes to come, or higher rates for longer.

Against this frustrating backdrop, then, homebuyers should consider making some smart moves now, ahead of June. They should also do their best to avoid making certain costly rate mistakes. Below, we'll break down three to avoid now.

3 mortgage rate mistakes to avoid in June

In today's volatile rate climate, homebuyers need to be judicious in their approach. This means avoiding easy-to-make mistakes such as:

Waiting for the Fed to cut rates

There's no guarantee that the Fed will cut the federal funds rate, which influences what lenders offer for mortgages, on June 12. It's more likely that they'll keep the rate the same at a range between 5.25% and 5.50%, as it has been since last summer. But even if they were to issue a cut, it's only likely to be a quarter of a percentage point reduction, which will lead to a negligible difference in mortgage rates.

At the same time, if buyers wait and rates rise — or even if the Fed simply hints at potential rate rises — the mortgage rate climate will become even more costly than it already is. So don't wait for that to happen.

Not locking in a rate now

While today's mortgage rate of 7.17% for a 30-year mortgage isn't most homebuyers' idea of a good deal, particularly compared to the record-low rates of recent years, it's also, historically, not that high. Mortgage rates have often been in the double digits in recent decades. And with the potential for rates to rise even further before this inflationary cycle is permanently cooled, it may not make sense to wait for a lower rate that never comes.

Instead, consider locking in the lowest rate you can find now. You could always unlock and relock a lower one before closing — or refinance when rates drop at some point in the future. But not locking in today's rates now could be a mistake, especially if they head up toward 8% again.

Not knowing exactly which loan type to choose

In today's mortgage rate climate, you'll need to be nimble. That may mean exploiting a small window to lock in a mortgage rate. So it's important to know exactly which mortgage type you plan to use now, before that time comes. While a conventional mortgage is often the most popular, an adjustable-rate mortgage, in which the rate changes over time but may be lower to start, offers unique advantages for borrowers right now.

Similarly, buying mortgage points to secure a lower rate may be helpful for some, especially in June. Whatever route you choose, make sure your lender knows your preference in advance, so that you can capitalize on any favorable rate changes when they arise.

The bottom line

In today's mortgage rate market, it's equally important for homebuyers to know what to do as it is to know which mistakes to avoid. To that end, buyers should strongly consider locking in a rate now and avoid waiting for the Fed to help with any favorable rate changes. They should also know exactly which mortgage type they plan to use now, so that they can pursue this loan type when their lender calls with an urgent need to act. With just weeks left before potential rate news in mid-June, buyers should consider getting to work now.