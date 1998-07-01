More Fun With Digital Images Kai's SuperGoo

"Super Goo actually has some of the same features that the original Goo did. There are two main rooms, there's the Goo room and also the Fusion room where you can do some fun image compositing. But there are some additional features available in Super Goo. Mainly the ability to create unique pictures taking for instance, your own photograph and then adding to it from a library of facial attributes that we offer. Noses and mouths, hair, etc.."
. It is almost like fingerpainting with photographs. Fun and addictive.
"They can even use the high resoultion output capabilities of Super Goo to print them out in larger size to maybe create invitations or even posters if they'd like."
Kai's Super Goo is for Windows and Macs and sells for under fifty dollars. Owners of the original Power Goo can get a ten dollar rebate.