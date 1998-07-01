More Fun With Digital Images Kai's SuperGoo

More fun with digital photos. I'm Fred Fishkin with Bootcamp, a report on computers and technology. What can you do with digital pictures on a PC? The question is, what can't you do with Kai's SuperGoo. It has been two years since MetaCreations made a big splash with the original Kai's Power Goo. The amazing software let you maniulate photos like never before, stretching and bending...even animating. Millions of copies have been sold worldwide. Now comes Super Goo. Product manager Stuart Torzewsky...

"Super Goo actually has some of the same features that the original Goo did. There are two main rooms, there's the Goo room and also the Fusion room where you can do some fun image compositing. But there are some additional features available in Super Goo. Mainly the ability to create unique pictures taking for instance, your own photograph and then adding to it from a library of facial attributes that we offer. Noses and mouths, hair, etc.."

. It is almost like fingerpainting with photographs. Fun and addictive.

"They can even use the high resoultion output capabilities of Super Goo to print them out in larger size to maybe create invitations or even posters if they'd like."

Kai's Super Goo is for Windows and Macs and sells for under fifty dollars. Owners of the original Power Goo can get a ten dollar rebate.