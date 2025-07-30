More Americans are struggling to pay their debt: 6 ways to tackle yours now

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Americans have been feeling the financial squeeze as prices continue to rise due to inflation and interest rates stay high as a result. The pressure isn't just hitting families who are living paycheck to paycheck anymore. Even the households earning six figures are feeling it, with delinquencies on credit cards and auto loans more than doubling since 2023 for Americans making over $150,000 annually, according to new data from credit-scoring company VantageScore. There was also a 60% increase seen among middle-income earners and a 22% rise for lower-income households during the same period.

The reasons behind this troubling trend paint a picture of an economy that's shifting in ways that are catching nearly all Americans, including high earners, who tend to be more immune to economic shifts, off guard. Part of the issue is that white-collar job creation has plummeted, with only 7% of new positions this year paying above-average wages compared to 38% in the five years before the pandemic. Meanwhile, about three-quarters of middle-income consumers are reducing non-essential purchases, and one-third have ramped up their credit card usage over the past year just to keep up.

What makes this particularly concerning is that when households across all income brackets start struggling with debt payments, it signals that more Americans are just one misstep away from finding themselves in real financial trouble. Luckily, there are some strategies you can use to get rid of your debt now, no matter what your income level is.

6 ways to tackle your debt now

If you're trying to get rid of your debt, the following strategies could help you better manage that process:

Ask your creditors for lower interest rates

It may seem simple, but many credit card companies and lenders are open to negotiation in terms of your interest rates, especially if you've been a long-time customer with an on-time payment history. So, call and ask for a lower APR or waived fees.

With the average card rate closing in on 22% and some credit cards now charging APRs above 28%, even a 2% to 4% rate reduction could save you hundreds of dollars in interest over the next year. And, if you're experiencing financial hardship, let them know, as creditors often have hardship programs that can help.

Consolidate your debts with a lower-rate loan

Debt consolidation involves combining multiple debts, like several credit cards, into a single new loan, often with a lower interest rate. This can simplify repayment and reduce your monthly costs. You might consolidate using a debt consolidation loan, a personal loan, or, if you're a homeowner, a home equity loan or home equity line of credit (HELOC). The key is to make sure the new loan truly saves you money after fees and doesn't stretch out the repayment period too long.

Use a 0% APR balance transfer card to pause interest

Balance transfer credit cards let you move high-rate debt to a new card with a 0% promotional APR, typically for 12 to 21 months. That gives you breathing room to pay down principal without racking up more interest. Just be aware of the transfer fee, which is usually around 3% to 5%, and make sure you have a plan to pay off the balance before the regular rate kicks in. If you can't aggressively pay down debt within the promo window, you'll undo the benefit of transferring your balance in the first place.

Consider debt settlement, but proceed with caution

Debt settlement, also known as debt forgiveness, involves negotiating with creditors to pay less than what you owe, typically in return for a lump sum payment on the account. Note, though, that while this strategy reduces debts by an average of 30% to 50%, it comes with downsides. Your credit score will likely take a hit, and any forgiven debt over $600 may be taxed as income. As a result, this strategy is generally best for people who are seriously delinquent on their unsecured debts.

Follow the debt snowball or avalanche method

These two strategies are simple, effective ways to structure your debt repayment:

The snowball method prioritizes paying off your smallest balances first. This can provide quick wins that help keep you motivated, which is ideal if you need psychological momentum.

prioritizes paying off your smallest balances first. This can provide quick wins that help keep you motivated, which is ideal if you need psychological momentum. The avalanche method targets your highest-interest balances first, saving the most money over time. This approach works well for disciplined budgeters who want to minimize total interest paid.

Both methods work, as long as you commit to them and keep making at least minimum payments on all other debts.

As a last resort, look into bankruptcy protection

If you're buried in debt with no realistic path to repay it, bankruptcy could offer a legal way to reset. Chapter 7 bankruptcy discharges most unsecured debts and is faster, but it requires meeting certain income qualifications and could result in the loss of some assets. Chapter 13 involves a court-supervised repayment plan and allows you to keep more property, but it takes several years to complete. While bankruptcy damages your credit, it also gives you a chance to rebuild from a clean slate. It's not a decision to take lightly, but for some, it's the best way forward.

The bottom line

Even households earning six figures are feeling the squeeze in today's economic landscape, so don't let shame prevent you from addressing your debt head-on. If you're facing this type of issue, taking action now, whether through aggressive paydown strategies, consolidation or professional guidance, can prevent your debt from becoming unmanageable. Just be sure to choose an approach that fits your financial situation and then stick with it consistently.