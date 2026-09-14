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Homeowners should closely calculate their potential home equity loan costs before formally applying. Olga_Maksimova/Volha Maksimava/Getty Images

With approximately $11 trillion in home equity that's considered borrowable, according to a report released earlier this year, homeowners in need of extra financing this September may increasingly find themselves turning to home equity loans as a viable option. With inflation unmoving and an interest rate hike likely this month — the first from the Federal Reserve since 2023 — many homeowners find themselves in need of prompt financial assistance. One of the better ways to secure it is by simply leveraging the equity they have already accumulated in their homes, and one of the most affordable ways to access it is with a home equity loan, specifically.

The average home equity loan interest rate is just 8.14% now, according to Money.com, making it considerably less expensive than personal loans (over 12%) and credit cards (over 20%). And with so much equity readily available, even those borrowers who need large, six-figure sums such as $250,000 may find it easiest and cheapest to withdraw it from their home.

At the same time, borrowers can't be unprepared, nor should they take a cavalier approach. With your home functioning as collateral here, the risks of foreclosure are high should you become unable to make your repayments as agreed to. Before committing, then, it helps to start by crunching the numbers. So, what are the monthly payments on a $250,000 home equity loan if opened this September? That's what we'll break down below.

Start by seeing how much home equity you have to borrow from here.

What are the monthly payments on a $250,000 home equity loan if opened this September?

Home equity loans have fixed interest rates that make budgeting precise and reliable. And in an environment where interest rates can easily rise, your home equity loan rate will hold steady in a way that alternative borrowing products, like home equity lines of credit (HELOCs), can't offer. Here's how much a $250,000 home equity loan will cost per month for qualified borrowers now, calculated against the 8.14% average rate and two common repayment terms:

10-year home equity loan at 8.14%: $3,051.72 per month

$3,051.72 per month 15-year home equity loan at 8.14%: $2,409.38 per month

For context, here's what the same-sized loan cost in 2025, when rates were considerably higher:

10-year home equity loan at 8.50%: $3,099.64 per month

$3,099.64 per month 15-year home equity loan at 8.44%: $2,453.06 per month

And here's what it cost in April 2024, when interest rates were even higher:

10-year home equity loan at 8.73%: $3,130.48 per month

$3,130.48 per month 15-year home equity loan at 8.70%: $2,491.25 per month

So while rates and subsequent payments may be considerably below what they were in recent years, borrowers should still be strategic in their approach when leveraging their home, especially with this much money. That could mean locking a home equity loan rate now, before they rise on the news of a Fed rate hike later in September. By locking in a rate today, you'll protect yourself from any upward movement ahead while, at the same time, being able to budget with precision and, most importantly, gain access to the funds you already know you need.

That said, you shouldn't just rush into an application. For example, while your current mortgage servicer may be offering competitive rates and terms, they may not be the very best or most affordable. Instead, use the help an online marketplace can provide by comparing rates, terms, lenders and more all in one place. Then consider returning to your existing mortgage lender to see if they can beat the best offer you've already received.

Start shopping for home equity loans online now.

The bottom line

A $250,000 home equity loan represents a serious commitment for homeowners, even if home equity levels are currently robust and rates and costs are affordable. With payments here ranging from $2,409 to $3,052, approximately, borrowers are encouraged to shop around to see if they can find lenders offering more affordable terms. Just don't wait too long to act, either. With the interest rate climate heating up once again, borrowers who take a rapid but informed approach are likely to be more successful than those who simply wait for rates to readjust again in the future.