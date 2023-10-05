A fast-moving monkey named Momo has been captured after being "on the loose" for hours in Indianapolis

Indianapolis officials have captured a rogue monkey named Momo that escaped its home on Wednesday night.

According to CBS News affiliate WTTV, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was first called about the primate on Wednesday evening. The department received calls "about a monkey that had escaped a residence" on the city's east side around 6:38 p.m. local time, according to WTTV.

"IMPD is assisting (Indianapolis Animal Control Services) with a monkey on the loose near 500 Ironridge Ct," the department wrote in a statement shared on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

A man who appears to be Momo's owner wrote in a Facebook lost-and-found pets group that the monkey had escaped through a fence about two hours earlier.

After another sighting later Wednesday night and a third on Thursday morning, the monkey was captured, police said on social media.

"Momo the monkey has been captured safely," the department wrote. A photo accompanying the post shows an officer and the man who appears to be Momo's owner standing in the front yard of a house under construction. "That was more than enough monkey business for us. Thank you all for your assistance."

It's not clear where exactly the monkey was captured. WTTV reported that the primate was seen running down a street before being startled by a barking dog and jumping into some trees. Momo's owner attempted to coax the monkey down, WTTV reported, and officers, including one with a large net, were on the scene. A transport van from the animal care services agency was also present, WTTV reported.

The Indianapolis Zoo told CBS News that Momo is a patas monkey. This type of monkey is the fastest monkey on the planet, reaching speeds of up to 35 miles per hour, according to the New England Primate Conservatory, and is typically found in Africa.

Police said on Wednesday night that there had been some "minor injuries from the monkey" reported, but couldn't confirm that the injuries were "from bites."

Bonnie Wright, an area resident, told WTTV that she had a tense encounter with the monkey on Wednesday night.

"It ran up at my garage, pinned me against the door, and I had to take a stool and put it between me and the monkey to kind of dodge the monkey away until I got into the house," Wright said.

This isn't Momo's first escape: His owner posted in the same Facebook lost-and-found group in July that the primate had gotten loose in the early hours in the morning on July 10.