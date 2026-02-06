How much interest will a $10,000 money market account earn in 2026 (and is it more than a savings account)?

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The earnings potential could be substantial on a $10,000 deposit into a money market account in today's climate. Andrii Yalanskyi/Getty Images

Building a five-figure savings balance takes discipline, especially as the cost of living continues to climb. And, reaching the $10,000 savings milestone is a significant financial achievement, in particular, no matter what the economic climate is. But once you've accumulated that amount, the next critical decision you should make is where to park it. While a traditional savings account might seem like the safe choice, that route would leave substantial earnings on the table in today's interest rate environment. After all, traditional savings accounts currently offer rates below 0.40% on average.

There are still some good options, though. Money market accounts, for example, could be a good alternative right now. The main benefits of money market accounts is that they let you access your funds whenever you need them while offering higher-than-average rates in return. Still, the question many savers face is whether opening a money market account is worth it at today's rates. So, how much interest will a $10,000 money market account actually earn in 2026, and how does that compare to what you'd get if you opted for a traditional savings account instead? Below, we'll detail what the numbers show.

Lock in a top rate and earn more interest on your savings now.

How much interest will a $10,000 money market account earn in 2026?

Money market accounts come with variable interest rates that can shift as the broader economic picture evolves, so predicting exact earnings for the full year requires some assumptions. However, using today's top rates as a baseline gives you a realistic picture of what you can expect over different time periods this year. Here's how much interest a $10,000 deposit would earn at the current top money market rate of 4.10% over three common timeframes:

$10,000 money market account at 4.10% after three months: $100.96

$100.96 $10,000 money market account at 4.10% after six months: $202.94

$202.94 $10,000 money market account at 4.10% after nine months: $305.95

Those returns represent earnings from interest alone, without adding any additional deposits to the account. If you continue contributing even small amounts regularly, your total interest earnings will climb higher thanks to compound interest.

It's also worth noting that if rates do decline later in 2026 as some economists predict, your earnings might be slightly lower than these projections. Still, even with modest rate cuts, you'd be earning substantially more than you would in a traditional savings account.

Compare your top savings account options online today.

How do regular savings accounts compare right now?

Right now, the average savings account offers a rate of 0.39%, which is substantially lower than what you'd get with a money market account. Here's what you'd earn on a $10,000 deposit into a regular savings account at current rates:

$10,000 at a rate of 0.39% over three months: $9.74

$9.74 $10,000 at a rate of 0.39% over six months : $19.48

$19.48 $10,000 at a rate of 0.39% over nine months: $29.24

Over three months, the money market account's 4.10% rate delivers about $91 more in interest than you would get with the 0.39% savings account rate. At six months, the money market account edges out the traditional savings account by about $183. At nine months, the money market account comes out ahead by about $276. In other words, the differences in the potential earnings are substantial, especially if you're managing larger deposits or multiple accounts.

The bottom line

For savers with $10,000 to invest this year, a money market account offers significantly higher returns compared to traditional savings options. So, if you value access to your money and want to earn competitive rates, a money market account makes sense. And, given the ease of access to your funds, you aren't giving up the flexibility you'd get from a traditional savings account by opting for a money market account instead.