Interpol names Ukrainian woman as suspect in Monaco bombing

Interpol has named a 39-year-old Ukrainian woman as the suspect in a Monaco bombing that reportedly targeted a Ukrainian magnate and his family.

The International Criminal Police Organization on Friday listed Anastasiia Berezovska under a "Red Notice" on its website, saying she is wanted in Monaco on charges of attempted murder and criminal intent of placing an explosive device on a public road.

The suspect is described as having a tattoo, possibly a snake, from her shoulder to her right elbow, and as a German speaker.

According to Monaco's deputy public prosecutor Morgan Raymon, the suspect's last known residence was in Germany and is she is believed to have fled through France, then Italy in a rental car.

Anastasiia Berezovska is a wanted suspect in connection to the explosion that rocked Monaco on Monday Interpol

Monaco authorities have not confirmed the victims' identities but French and Ukrainian media say the attack targeted Vadym Yermolaiev, 58, a wealthy businessman originally from Ukraine and now a Cypriot national, as well as his partner and his 13-year-old son.

Raymon said the bomb was detonated from a distance, using a remote control. The remains of the bomb are being analyzed in France, he said.

He added that the suspect was initially identified as a heavily built person appearing to be male, wearing a dark long-sleeved top, light-colored shorts and a black bucket hat. A broader review of CCTV footage from previous days and testimony from a witness redirected the investigation toward a woman disguised as a man, Raymond said.

The attack shocked the country on the Mediterranean coast, one of the world's smallest sovereign states known for its high concentration of wealthy residents. Monaco's Prince Albert II described it as "an odious act" and said all public services were mobilized to ensure security.