Mom who killed kids amid Amber Alert expected to plead guilty in neighbor's death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - An Indiana woman serving a 130-year sentence for fatally smothering her two young children is expected to plead guilty on Monday in a former neighbor's killing. Amber Pasztor is accused in the fatal shooting of 66-year-old Frank Macomber, reports CBS affiliate WANE.

WSBT

Court records viewed by the station show that Pasztor's defense attorneys have been working on a plea of guilty but mentally ill, and will request she be sentenced upon entering her plea Monday in an Allen County courtroom.

Authorities say the 30-year-old Pasztor killed Macomber in September 2016, stole his car and abducted her two young children from their custodial grandparents' home, prompting an Amber Alert.

She drove about 70 miles from Fort Wayne to Elkhart and parked behind the Elkhart Police Department.

The bodies of 7-year-old Lilliana Hernandez and 6-year-old Rene Pasztor were found inside the car.

Pasztor confessed to the killings and pleaded guilty but mentally ill to two murder counts. In an exclusive jailhouse interview with WANE, Pasztor said it was the Amber Alert that pushed her to kill her children, "because I knew the police was gonna get us."

"And with me behind bars and my kids out here with all my problems; no. Sorry. No. I'm not that selfish. I'm not a coward."