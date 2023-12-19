Convicted sex offender escaped prison after his mom gave him disguise, Texas officials say

A man serving life without parole was recaptured Monday after escaping from prison in southeast Texas, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Officials say the inmate's mother helped him escape by giving him some of her clothes to wear.

Robert Yancy Jr., 39, was captured shortly after 8 a.m. in Matagorda County, according to TDCJ spokesperson Amanda Hernandez.

Hernandez said Yancy was arrested at a park in Palacios, about 45 miles west of the Texas Department of Corrections' Clemens Unit after two civilians recognized him and called police.

Yancy is serving life without parole after his 2022 conviction of sexual abuse of a child in Victoria County.

Yancy escaped from the prison Sunday afternoon and Hernandez said two people, including his mother, suspected of helping Yancy escape have been arrested.

"She (his mother) came to the unit and she was wearing a black sweater and a beanie," Hernandez said. "He put that on and was able to leave the unit with her, just walked out of the unit and left."

According to the Brazoria County Pct. 4 Constable Office, Yancy left the prison in a white 2021 Nissan Versa.

"We want to thank everyone involved for working together and capturing this dangerous individual as quickly as possible," the office said in a statement.

Yancy's mother Leonor Priestle faces a charge of permit/facilitate an escape and Russell Williams was charged with criminal intent to escape, officials said. Yancy himself faces felony escape charges.