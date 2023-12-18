Escaped Texas inmate, a convicted child sex abuser, recaptured after a day on the run

A man serving life without parole was recaptured Monday after escaping from prison in southeast Texas, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Robert Yancy Texas Dept. of Criminal Justice

Robert Yancy Jr., 39, was captured shortly after 8 a.m. in Matagorda County, southwest of Houston, according to TDCJ spokesperson Amanda Hernandez.

Hernandez said Yancy was arrested at a park in Palacios, about 45 miles west of the Clemens Unit state prison after two civilians recognized him and called police.

Yancy is serving life without parole after his 2022 conviction of sexual abuse of a child in Victoria County.

Yancy escaped from the prison Sunday afternoon and Hernandez said two people suspected of helping Yancy escape have been arrested for allegedly assisting him.

According to the TCDJ's website, Yancy's mother Leonor Priestle faces a charge of Permit/Facilitate an Escape. Russell Williams was charged with Criminal Intent to Escape. Yancy himself will face felony escape charges.

Hernandez declined to discuss details of the escape, citing an ongoing investigation.