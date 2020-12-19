FDA authorizes Moderna's coronavirus vaccine for emergency use

The FDA on Friday authorized Moderna's coronavirus vaccine for emergency use, offering a new source of hope in the nation's fight against the pandemic. Moderna's vaccine is the second to be authorized for emergency use in the U.S., after Pfizer's vaccine was given the green light last week.

The Moderna vaccine has been authorized for people aged 18 or older. Six million initial doses will soon be shipped out across the country.

"With the availability of two vaccines now for the prevention of COVID-19, the FDA has taken another crucial step in the fight against this global pandemic that is causing vast numbers of hospitalizations and deaths in the United States each day," FDA Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn said in a press release announcing the decision.

The announcement comes a day after an advisory panel recommended the vaccine be authorized. The Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted 20-0, with one abstention, in support of the vaccine.

As CBS News previously reported, the Moderna vaccine is expected to be about as effective as Pfizer's vaccine, which the FDA authorized for emergency use last Friday. But unlike Pfizer's vaccine, Moderna's does not need to be stored at sub-zero temperatures.

Both vaccines require two doses. Pfizer's second dose must be given 21 days after the first, while Moderna's is given 28 days after the first.

President Trump reacted to the news on Twitter, writing "Congratulations, the Moderna vaccine is now available!"

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.