MLB negotiations remain stalled as Monday deadline looms

The clock is ticking for Major League Baseball players and team owners to settle an ongoing contract dispute that threatens to scuttle the start of the 2022-23 season.

MLB officials told players last week that the league would cancel some regular season games if the sides fail to reach a new deal by midnight on Monday. MLB players signed a five-year employment contract with the league in 2017, but that collective bargaining agreement expired December 2.

Although Major League Baseball Players Association has been in private negotiations with team owners since then, the talks have stalled for months. It's unclear how many games MLB might cancel if no deal is reached.

"I see missing games as a disastrous outcome for this industry, and we're committed to making an agreement in an effort to avoid that," MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said earlier this month at a press conference in Florida when asked about the impasse in negotiations.

Players and team owners have been tight-lipped since negotiations began, so it's also unclear how close they might be to an agreement. Officials from both sides continued their talks Monday. Team owners and players met briefly on Sunday, a meeting owners described as "productive" even though players said the sides were still far from an agreement, CBS Sports reported.

A major obstacle to a deal is that team owners are unwilling to budge on key issues like sharing revenue from televised playoff games with players, said Johnny Ducking, a sports labor economist at North Carolina A&T State University. And owners are willing to stretch out negotiations much longer because they don't have a paycheck on the line, he said.

"If you survey 10 economists, all 10 of them will say the owners have the upper hand," Ducking told CBS MoneyWatch.

Without a contract, players are entering the season without specifics on the legal terms that govern their pay and working conditions. MLB announced earlier this month that spring training has been suspended until at least March 5 while both sides continue talks.

Spring training ends March 29, and the regular season is scheduled to begin March 31.

Based on player salaries last year, which totaled just over $3.8 billion, MLB players stand to lose a combined $20.5 million for each day wiped off the 186-day regular-season schedule, the Associated Press reported.

What to do about "tanking"?

Players and team owners are arguing over a range of issues, including pay and the practice of "tanking." In most major sports, tanking is when a team purposely loses as many games as possible during the season to increase their chances of getting the top young talent from colleges.

In baseball, however, teams may tan to get a higher percentage share of league revenue at the end of the season. That's because MLB tries to level the competitive playing field between teams by ensuring every club gets roughly the same revenue every season. Teams that lose a lot of games tend to generate less revenue from their stadiums and merchandise sales, so the league sends money to make up for that loss.

Tanking has caused some players' salaries on certain teams to either decline or remain flat. Players and team owners are discussing new ways to discourage tanking, but they have yet to come up with a solution.

MLB generated a record $10.7 billion in revenue in 2019, according to Forbes. But that figured cratered to about $4 billion in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The average baseball player's salary is $4.1 million, down almost 5% from 2019, according to the Associated Press.

Players maintain they are earning less because they're getting a smaller percentage of the league's yearly revenue. Team owners are content to preserve the status quo because the expiring contract has largely worked to their benefit, CBS Sports reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.