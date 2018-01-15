Mitt Romney slams Trump over alleged immigration comment

The former Republican presidential nominee and potential Utah Senate candidate criticized President Trump over his alleged comment about immigration. In a tweet on the birthday of slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr., former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney wrote, "The poverty of an aspiring immigrant's nation of origin is as irrelevant as their race. The sentiment attributed to POTUS is inconsistent w/ America's history and antithetical to American values. May our memory of Dr. King buoy our hope for unity, greatness, & 'charity for all.'"

During a meeting last week with lawmakers about a possible immigration deal, Mr. Trump questioned why the U.S. accepts immigrants from what he called "sh*thole countries," according to Sen. Dick Durbin, a Democrat from Illinois, who attended the meeting.

"Why are we having all these people from sh*thole countries come here?" the president said Thursday afternoon in the Oval Office. Two Republican senators present at the meeting have disputed Durbin's account.

A former Romney adviser, Dan Senor, told "CBS This Morning" Monday that it's "highly likely" Romney will run for the Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah. Romney has not said anything publicly about whether he'll run, but after Hatch's retirement announcement, Romney changed the home base on his Twitter profile from "Massachusetts" to "Holladay, UT," a suburb of Salt Lake City where Romney has a home.