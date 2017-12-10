AP December 10, 2017, 9:57 AM

Missouri woman wins lottery twice in one day

FLORISSANT, Mo. -- A Missouri woman has won the lottery twice in a single day.

KSDK-TV reports that Nov. 29 was Veronica Buchanan's lucky day. That morning, the Florissant woman won $1,000 from a $10 Monopoly scratch-off ticket she bought at the Bellefontaine BP gas station. She tested her luck again later in the day and bought another $10 scratch-off ticket. That ticket was worth $100,000.

This isn't the first time someone has won two big prizes in one day. Earlier in November, a North Carolina woman won more than $1 million between two lottery prizes in a single day.

