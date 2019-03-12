Missouri woman killed boyfriend while re-enacting movie scene with gun, police say

Police say a Missouri woman killed her boyfriend in a gun accident while re-enacting a movie scene, reports CBS affiliate KRCG. 37-year-old Kalesha Peterson told police she was drinking alcohol and watching a movie with her boyfriend David Dalton at their home Thursday before the shooting in Fulton, about 100 miles west of St. Louis.

Kalesha Peterson KRCG

Peterson said Dalton suggested they re-enact a scene involving a gun. Peterson said she got a .38 caliber revolver from the bedroom and accidentally shot Dalton, the station reports.

She reportedly immediately called for medical help. Responders found Dalton, 36, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was declared dead a short time later.

Police said Peterson admitted she had been drinking whiskey and was intoxicated, and had also been taking several medications, some of which are known to increase alcohol impairment. Investigators found the alcohol, medications and the firearm, KRCG reports.

Peterson was reportedly arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon. The Callaway County Prosecutor's Office stated no formal charges had yet been filed.