Missouri's Republican governor calls special session on redistricting

Republican Gov. Mike Kehoe said Friday that he is calling Missouri lawmakers into a special session to redraw the state's U.S. House districts as part of a growing national battle between Republicans and Democrats seeking an edge in next year's congressional elections.

Kehoe made the announcement just hours after Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law a new congressional voting map designed to help Republicans gain five more seats in the 2026 midterm elections. It marked a win for President Trump, who has been urging Republican-led states to reshape district lines to give the party a better shot at retaining control of the House.

Missouri is the third state to pursue an unusual mid-decade redistricting for partisan advantage. Republican-led Texas took up the task first but was quickly countered by Democratic-led California, where Gov. Gavin Newsom is asking voters to approve a map aimed at giving his party five more seats.

Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe walks up to a lectern before a news conference at the governor's office in Jefferson City in May 2025. Jonathan Shorman/The Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Kehoe scheduled Missouri's special session to begin Sept. 3. He released a proposed new map that targets Democratic Rep. Emanuel Cleaver's Kansas City-area district by stretching it eastward into rural Republican-leaning areas.

His agenda also includes another Republican priority — a proposed constitutional amendment that would make it harder to approve citizen-initiated ballot measures, such as abortion-rights and marijuana legalization amendments adopted in recent years.

Kehoe cast both items as a defense against liberal politicians and activists.

"Missouri's conservative, common-sense values should be truly represented at all levels of government," he said in a statement.

Missouri's treasurer and lieutenant governor, both Republicans, have also said previously that they favor a new map.

"We missed the chance to secure a 7-1 map in 2022, a mistake President Trump rightly calls on us to fix. Missouri's next congressional map must protect Missouri values and ensure our representatives in Congress are as conservative as the voters who send them," Lt. Gov. David Wasinger said in a statement in July.

In a Truth Social post, Mr. Trump praised the move, saying it "will give the incredible people of Missouri the tremendous opportunity to elect an additional MAGA Republican in the 2026 Midterm Elections."

Democrats were quick to express outrage. Missouri state House Minority Leader Ashley Aune called Kehoe a "Trump puppet" attempting to "steal a congressional seat for Republicans" and gut the ballot initiative process.

It "marks the worst threat to the integrity of our state government since pro-slavery lawmakers voted for Missouri to join the Confederacy in 1861," Aune said in a statement.

Missouri is represented in the U.S. House by six Republicans and two Democrats — Cleaver and Reps. Wesley Bell in St. Louis.

Cleaver called the proposed redistricting an attack on democracy perpetrated by Mr. Trump.

"This attempt to gerrymander Missouri will not simply change district lines, it will silence voices. It will deny representation," Cleaver said in a statement while vowing not to concede the seat.

Missouri Democrats have little ability to prevent Republican lawmakers from enacting a new map. Unlike in Texas, where Democrats left the state for two weeks to delay a vote, Missouri Democrats' absence would not prevent a quorum for business. And although Democrats could filibuster in the Senate, Republicans could use procedural maneuvers to shut that down, as they did earlier this year to pass a proposed constitutional amendment restricting abortion.

Republicans won a 220-215 House majority over Democrats in 2024. Democrats would need to net three seats in next year's election to take control of the chamber.

Some Missouri Republicans had pushed for a map that could give them a 7-1 edge when redrawing districts after the 2020 census. But the GOP legislative majority ultimately opted against it. Some feared the more aggressive plan could be susceptible to a legal challenge and could backfire in a poor election year for Republicans by creating more competitive districts that could allow Democrats to win three seats.

Republican officials in Florida, Indiana and elsewhere also are considering revising their U.S. House districts, as are Democratic officials in Illinois, Maryland and New York.

In Utah, a judge recently ordered the Republican-led Legislature to draw new congressional districts after finding that lawmakers had weakened and ignored an independent commission established by voters to prevent partisan gerrymandering. Republicans have won all four of Utah's congressional seats under the map approved by lawmakers in 2021.