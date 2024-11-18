Missing skydiver found dead several miles from intended landing spot in Louisiana

A skydiver was found dead in northwestern Louisiana over the weekend after his parachute failed to deploy, authorities said. He was briefly reported missing in the wake of the jump.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office identified the skydiver as an Asian male but did not share his name. On Saturday afternoon, the office said a search was underway for a skydiver last seen in the Gilliam area, which is about 25 miles north of Shreveport. The sheriff had received a report just before 1:30 p.m. local time from Gilliam Airport that notified them he was missing.

Deputies learned the skydiver's parachute did not deploy when they arrived at the airfield, according to the sheriff. Multiple agencies began to search for the man, including an air rescue team and units from the North Caddo Medical Center, Caddo Fire District and the Wildlife and Fisheries Department, along with the Caddo Sheriff's Office.

The missing skydiver was found dead about two hours later, the sheriff said, noting that searchers discovered his body a couple of miles from his intended landing spot. Authorities are investigating the incident.

Skydiving accidents are rare. The United States Parachute Association reported 10 fatalities during skydives in 2023, out of 3.65 million jumps recorded throughout the year. While experts recognize the sport can be dangerous, the USPA has said most accidents occur as a result of human error, not equipment failure.

"Many of the accidents occur because the jumper—oftentimes an experienced skydiver who is pushing the limits— makes an error in judgment while landing a perfectly functioning parachute," the USPA writes on its website, likening skydiving incidents to automobile accidents that "are not usually the result of equipment failure, but rather operator mistakes."